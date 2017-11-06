‘American Idol’ Reboot Sets Official Premiere Date

This … is your new American Idol.

The ABC reboot is set to premiere on Sunday, March 11, host Ryan Seacrest announced during Live! With Kelly & Ryan on Monday, November 6. Judge Katy Perry tweeted the news, sharing a photo with Seacrest and fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

As for the judging styles to expect, that’s “too be determined,” Perry, 32, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the American Idol auditions last month. “I don’t think any of us believe in being nasty. I think what we believe in is being constructive and giving constructive criticism because it doesn’t help anyone and people are really sensitive and we understand because we’ve all walked into a room like that at one time in our lives.”

☑ your calendars 🇺🇸 let's find an IDOL❗@AmericanIdol will premiere Sunday, March 11 on ABC. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/adKVabe5EE — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 6, 2017

Richie, 68, added: “I think I’m going to change the word ‘nasty’ to ‘brutally honest.’ We don’t have time to warm up here. We only have a couple of months to get this right and so if we had a couple of years to work with these acts, artists, fantastic. But I don’t like the word ‘nasty.’ I think nasty only implies that we’re going to hurt someone.”

For Bryan, he’s already struggling with when to stop an audition. “That’s a tough thing to do because we know that feeling of being up there singing,” the country star, 41, said. “If you’re some really harsh person and go, ‘OK, that’s enough!’ We got better at it.”

The search for the next American Idol began in August in Portland, Oregon, with the show traveling to over 20 cities. This year, hopefuls can also submit their audition videos online or on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly by using #TheNextIdol hashtag.

