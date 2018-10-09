One of music’s biggest nights has arrived! The 2018 American Music Awards will take place on Tuesday, October 9, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here’s everything you need to know before the ceremony begins!

The Host

Tracee Ellis Ross is back at the helm for this year’s show and told E! News that she’s trying “something new” for the opening monologue — a performance instead!

“You dial up your compassion, you turn down the judgment and you imagine me as your child, your best friend or your auntie and you are rooting for me,” the Black-ish star told the outlet.

Ross also serves as an executive producer of the show.

The Presenters

Everyone from Lenny Kravitz, Macaulay Culkin and Sara Gilbert to Amber Heard, Vanessa Hudgens, Taran Killam and Leighton Meester will take the stage.

Also set to present accolades are Heidi Klum, Busy Philipps, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, John Stamos, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Kane Brown, Chloe x Halle, Lauren Daigle, Billy Eichner, Kathryn Hahn, Liza Koshy, Normani, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Amandla Stenberg, The Chainsmokers, Constance Wu and the cast of “Bohemian Rhapsody” including Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee.

The Performers

Taylor Swift will make her big return to an award show stage after a three-year hiatus with a performance of “I Did Something Bad” off her Reputation album.

The long list of performers also includes Carrie Underwood, Cardi B, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign, Mariah Carey, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Ciara with Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, Panic! at the Disco, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes with Zedd, Jennifer Lopez, Ella Mai and Twenty One Pilots.

The show will also feature a tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The Nominees

With eight nominations each, Drake and Cardi B are tied for first place. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Post Malone are also front-runners.

How to Watch

If you have cable or a cable login, you can stream the award show live on ABC, ABC.com or on ABC’s free mobile app.

The American Music Awards will air on ABC Tuesday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

