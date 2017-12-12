Amy Poeppel is stepping back into the spotlight with her second novel Limelight — and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the cover!

The tale — set to hit shelves on May 1, 2018 — follows wife and mom Allison as she’s swept away in the celebrity scene of her new home: New York City.

The Manhattanite, explains Poeppel, “finds a unique and unexpected opportunity to coax a teenage heartthrob, Carter Reid, into a big Broadway role in a remake of the Charlie Chaplin film Limelight. She quickly finds that she is surprisingly well-suited to running the megastar’s life, beginning with her realization that her experience as a mom to teens has taught her many of the skills she needs to wrangle Carter’s wildly messy life into working order.”

While crafting the story, she relied on her own experiences to craft the novel. “I have been captivated by the world of theater ever since I was a kid,” the author, who also penned the 2016 bestseller Small Admissions, tells Us. “I’m an enthusiastic audience member and a passionate reader of plays. I’ve even tried my hand at acting and at writing scripts. What I love most about theater is both the action on the stage (the intricate sets, the costumes, and the actors who bring the script to life) and the action behind the curtain (the intense rehearsals, the chemistry among the cast and crew, and the excitement of gearing up for opening night).”

Despite its red carpets, paparazzi and scandals, the novel will strike a chord with every reader. Insists Poeppel, “I wanted to share the humor I see in parenting, in New York City and in life’s unexpected, wonderful challenges.”

Pick up Limelight on May 1, 2018. Small Admissions is out now.

