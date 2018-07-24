The View will be drastically different come season 22. Now that Sara Haines and Paula Faris are leaving the daytime talk show, ABC News is reportedly considering Fox & Friends Weekend cohost Abby Huntsman and CNN commentator Ana Navarro as potential replacements.

ABC News apparently wants another conservative host alongside returning cast member Meghan McCain, and a source tells Us Weekly that Navarro, 46, is “a favorite to take Sara’s spot.” The insider isn’t sure if Navarro’s CNN obligations may hinder her chances, but what’s clear is that “she’s a conservative that is very smart and not afraid to take Trump to task.”

Meanwhile, Huntsman, 32, “immediately took the lead in the replacement name game,” Deadline reports.

On Monday, July 23, ABC News confirmed that Haines, 40, would depart The View at the end of season 21 to host a third hour of Good Morning America alongside longtime GMA host Michael Strahan. (The morning show is expanding to three hours to fill the timeslot left vacant by the cancellation of ABC’s The Chew.)

And on Wednesday, July 18, Faris announced her departure from both The View and the weekend edition of Good Morning America. The 42-year-old will now focus on other assignments across the ABC News platform, including a podcast about faith.

Huntsman has been cohosting Fox News’ Fox & Friends since 2016, before which she cohosted MSNBC’s The Cycle. She made headlines in June for an on-air gaffe in which she referred to President Donald Trump as a dictator.

Meanwhile, Navarro has provided political commentary for CNN, CNN en Español, and Telemundo. She has also served as a recurring panelist for The View since 2015.

ABC will likely announce the final casting decisions just before season 22 premieres this September.

