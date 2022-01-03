Drunken regrets! Andy Cohen entertained many with his antics during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on Friday, December 31, but he wasn’t happy with all of the comments he made.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” the host, 53, said on his Andy Cohen Live Sirius XM show on Monday, January 3. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

During the broadcast, the Watch What Happens Live producer went on a rant about Journey, who was performing on ABC’s Rockin’ Eve, hosted by 47-year-old Seacrest.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said during the CNN broadcast from Times Square in New York City. “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

On Monday, the Housewives producer explained that he was “continuing the Journey rant” but “felt bad” about bringing up the American Idol host.

“That is what I absolutely, that I really regret. I really do,” Cohen added.

ABC’s broadcast included performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule in Times Square after LL Cool J and Chloe dropped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the CNN broadcast, Cohen and cohost Anderson Cooper took multiple shots, dedicating some to Betty White, who died at age 99 on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday, January 1, the Most Talkative author spoke out about his New Year’s Eve special, tweeting, “Good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night,” and adding a woozy face emoji.

One of his followers later responded, “There’s no such thing as being ‘overserved.’ Just because someone gave it to you, doesn’t mean you have to drink it. As my parents always said to me, ‘If your friend jumped off the Verrazano bridge, would you follow?’ Well, Andy, you jumped.”

Cohen, in turn, wrote, “I served myself, Karen.”

After another fan called him out for being irresponsible, he replied, “Yes. I made the choice to get drunk on New Years Eve and lead a virtual audience in a night of revelry to forget a very sh–ty year. Ashamed I am not. I had fun and so did others. Happy New Year.”