Andy Grammer keeps his head up with these jams! The “Don’t Give Up On Me” crooner, 35, who just released his new video for his second single, “My Own Hero,” reveals his all-time favorite hits exclusively with Us Weekly.

“Don’t Give Up on Me” by Andy Grammer

“This is my single from the movie Five Feet Apart. This is a really special song to me about not giving up on others or giving up on yourself. I think we give up on each other way too fast, and I am very lucky to have the success I’ve had because of people wouldn’t give up on me.”

“Church” by Sam Henshaw featuring Earth Gang

“It’s so good. The vibe is really, really good. Check it out. It’s got this gospel piano part that I’m super into, and I can’t get enough of this guy.”

“Remind Me” by Emily King

“She’s so dope. I’ve been a fan of hers forever. She’s like if Lauryn Hill were doing her thing still today, which I’m sure Lauryn Hill is, but old Lauryn Hill.”

“Bad Bad News” by Leon Bridges

“I’m in this kind of organic acoustic … just like an organic vibe right now, and he is smashing.”

“Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” by Paul Simon

“Forever. Such a badass. So, so, so good. I’ve been in a big Paul Simon phase lately. Check that one out.”

“The Bones” by Maren Morris

“Man, she just keeps getting better. It’s almost obnoxious. It’s almost a little depressing, honestly. That song is so good. From the first time I heard it, I was like, ‘This is a really good song.’”

“Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Man, it was one of those songs where I heard it the first time, I was like, ‘I don’t get this. I don’t get it.’ Then the next day it was banging on my head to try again, and try again. It’s just amazing when you catch something like that. I listen to it every single day. It’s so good.”

“Joyful” by X Ambassadors

“Man, there’s a beautiful piano part. There’s a big sax solo in the bridge. If you haven’t heard Joyful, please go do it. Also, Sam Harris from X Ambassadors was just on my podcast, The Good Parts, and we went into it.”

