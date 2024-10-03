Andy Grammer may have a fan in his daughters, but he’s not their No. 1 artist.

When Us Weekly asked whether his daughters, Louisiana, 7, and Israel, 4, consider him to be their favorite singer, Grammer, 40, replied, “Oh, no. No, no, no.”

“My oldest daughter is [a fan of] Taylor Swift,” Grammer exclusively told Us while promoting his new album, Monster. “My 4-year-old is kind of like whatever’s on. But she likes a lot of stuff.”

Grammer and Swift, 34, have a history that goes way back. The pair have sung together twice, including at Chicago’s Soldier Field for her 1989 tour in 2015. Grammer joked that his daughter “doesn’t know how to handle that.”

“It’s just funny to watch them kind of slowly figure out, like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Grammer said. “In my studio I have a bunch of stuff up all over the place, and one of them is a photo of me and [Swift] singing at Soldier Field in Chicago and she just is like, ‘What are you talking about? This doesn’t make any sense.’ … Not in a way that’s like, ‘You’re so cool.’ Just more like, ‘What?’”

His kids, whom he shares with wife Aijia Grammer, may even be following in his musical footsteps.

“They love to sing,” he said. “Like anybody else, it’s really fun from a young age to feel what it’s like when a ton of people are singing at the same time. I can see them usually from the stage somewhere and just taking in like, ‘Oh, this is what happens when we all sing together.’”

While he may not have reached Swift status for his eldest daughter, Andy noted that his kids “do like [his] music.” When it comes to his new album, Monster, the girls have a favorite track. “They like ‘Magic’ the most,” Andy said.

Monster, which is Andy’s first album in five years, is something he’s “really proud” of creating.

“This album specifically started to take shape through some transitions in my life and just realizing I’m kind of a people pleaser,” he said. “I think that there’s a certain amount of maybe not sharing your full self to make sure that situations move forward, but deep truths have to be said out loud or else things can’t move. You can’t grow, you can’t go forward.”

He continued, “This one was like, ‘Oh, I’m hiding a piece of myself in an area of my life and I have to get it out a little bit.’ So then that feeling mixed with, for some reason picking up a mandolin was like, ‘Here we go!’ It started pouring out.”

Monster is out Friday, October 4.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi