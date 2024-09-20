WNBA star Angel Reese has her eyes set on a basketball boo.

During a conversation with rapper Latto and R&B singer Mariah the Scientist on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” Thursday, September 19, the Chicago Sky rookie gave her incredibly specific parameters for a potential partner.

“He gotta be tall,” the 6-foot-3 Reese said. “Six-seven, six-eight.”

When Mariah asked whether that means she wants to date an NBA player, Reese, 22, confirmed, “Yeah, NBA.”

Latto sympathized with Reese and the fact that a height requirement is basically a dealbreaker. “I feel like already y’all be having it worse, though,” Latto said, “because already you got a big stipulation.”

“I know, being a tall girl is not easy,” Reese responded.

Despite the difficulties, Latto, 25, urged Reese to enjoy being young and single while she can.

“Live it up,” Latto told her. “Your early 20s is just your prime, and I feel like you blink that s— over with. Know your type, but have fun.”

Reese insisted she has enjoyed being flirty with “the tricks and the friends” in her orbit.

“The tricks?!” Mariah, 26, exclaimed with concern.

Reese smiled and said, “Baby, I’m 22.”

In an effort to turn Reese’s tricks into treats, Mariah offered to play matchmaker. “You just give me what you want and I’m gonna look into the Rolodex,” she told Reese.

Mariah said she doesn’t know “too many” NBA players but offered to “make a call.”

Reese hasn’t been in a public relationship since announcing her breakup from boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher earlier this year.

“Yeah, I’m single,” she said on Instagram Live in March. “I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it.”

Reese’s WNBA rookie season came to an early end earlier this month after she suffered a wrist injury.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” Reese wrote via X on September 7. “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”

She continued, “I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.”