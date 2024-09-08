WNBA star Angel Reese listens to Latto to hype herself up before games, and every time she hears one song in particular, she is transported back to a special moment in her career.

“The song that brings back the best memories is ‘Put It on Da Floor Again’ by Latto and Cardi B,” the Chicago Sky player, 22, reveals exclusively in the latest edition of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “It reminds me of my championship season at LSU and being in the music video with two of my favorite artists.”

The music video for the song — which gives a shout-out to Reese’s college team with the lyric “I been ballin’ so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU” — was released in June 2023, and features a cameo from the LSU MVP herself.

As Cardi B sings the basketball-related lyric in the video, the camera pans to Reese as she stands imposingly, staring at the camera.

Related: These 5 College Athletes Are Shaking Up Women’s Sports On and Off the Field Women’s sports — especially women’s college athletics — are achieving new heights thanks to extraordinary athletes like Caitlin Clark. In fact, this year’s women’s NCAA championship, which featured Clark’s University of Iowa team facing off against the South Carolina Gamecocks, drew a larger television audience than the men’s championship. Clark also became the all-time NCAA […]

The power forward led LSU to their first national championship during her junior year in 2023 before going on to be drafted by the Sky in 2024.

Keep scrolling for more fun facts about Reese, including the Latto song she listens to before games to hype herself up.

The Money Game, a docuseries featuring Reese and several other LSU athletes, premieres on Prime Video Tuesday, September 10.

1. I love to be on the basketball court running drills and shooting. It’s the best workout for me, physically and mentally.

2. One thing I’ve learned from my time in the WNBA is to always stay unapologetically myself.

3. The song I listen to before games is “Big Mama” by Latto.

4. This may surprise a lot of people, but I can cook.

5. My favorite place to vacation is anywhere with a beach.

6. I collect handbags.

7. My most starstruck moment happened at the Met Gala this past May, which also landed on my 22nd birthday. I met Anna Wintour for the first time and was practically speechless.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

8. The athlete I looked up to while growing up was [WNBA star] Lisa Leslie.

9. My favorite movie is Love & Basketball. It’s a classic.

10. My favorite book is You Are That Girl: 21 Day Workbook to Uplevel Your Confidence, Self Love & Happiness.

11. My alternate profession would be in some type of marketing or social media.

12. The song that brings back the best memories is “Put It On Da Floor Again” by Latto and Cardi B. It reminds me of my championship season at LSU and being in the music video with two of my favorite artists.

13. Earlier this season, my fans started calling themselves “Reese’s Pieces,” so my most-used emojis are the chocolate bar and puzzle piece. We [also] recently launched a collection with Reese’s on theangelreese.com.

14. Getting drafted to play in the WNBA was a lifelong goal.

15. My go-to takeout order is bone-in BBQ wings. When I moved to Chicago in May, I tried Harold’s and loved them.

16. My favorite meal to cook is seafood or lamb chops.

17. Three items I can’t leave the house without are lip balm, my phone and a cute bag.

18. My fondest childhood memory is playing basketball with my brother and cousins on the boys team. They were the best competition and teachers I could have had growing up.

19. The other Olympic sport I think I’d be best at is volleyball. I have the height, and when I wasn’t on the basketball court, I played volleyball.

20. My first car was a 2002 Toyota Avalon.

21. My favorite way to spend the weekend is sleeping and hanging with my puppy, Tiago.

22. To decompress after a hectic day, I take a great nap.

23. The app I use the most is TikTok, of course.

24. My favorite wardrobe item is a great pair of Reebok sweatpants.

25. The proudest moment of my career was getting selected as a WNBA All-Star in my rookie season.