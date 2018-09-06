That didn’t take long! The cast tried to warn Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that inviting Angelina Pivarnick to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation would only cause drama, but it just didn’t work! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, September 6, episode the EMT arrives and Vinny Guadagnino escorts her into her “room,” i.e., the shower.

“Here’s your room. Go in there – this is your little hamster cage,” he tells her. In the confessional, he explains further: “I want to put the dirty little hamster in the stripper shower because it looks like a little hamster cage, you know, put a little wheel in there, little water bottle.”

Angelina responds by calling him a “f—king idiot,” then slaps him in the face. He runs away, yelling, “That’s assault!” He later reveals in the confessional that he now feels like he’s in “the Angelina slapping crew” with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who Angelina slapped in season 2.

However, the drama doesn’t come as that much of a surprise. Angelina left during the first season of Family Vacation on decent terms with the house, but then butted heads with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, tagging her an Instagram photo that read “Jersey Whore.” Since she stayed close with Nicole, she still received an invite to Las Vegas.

“This is not what I wanted to happen. I wanted her to come in and be the Angelina that I enjoy hanging out with and she’s being the total opposite,” Nicole says during her confessional. “She starts drama and she’s delusional.”

Luckily, there is a bed for Angelina in the suite – in Vinny’s room.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.





