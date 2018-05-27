Not even Renn can keep Craig’s attention during the season 3 premiere of Animal Kingdom. In a sneak peek of the Tuesday, May 29, episode, Renn (Christina Ochoa) and Craig (Ben Robson) engage in a sexy night out dancing together. However, when he sees a group of men in the corner, clearly starting trouble, he can’t focus on her. “Let it go, it’s not worth it,” she whispers in his ear while they dance. But he storms off anyway.

Luckily, she comes to his rescue, saying something in Spanish to the group of guys that left them laughing at Craig – and left him very unhappy.

“I just wanted to have some fun,” Craig tells her as she walks toward the car. She responds, “You were about to get your ass kicked.”

Renn then demands the keys and he doesn’t want to leave. Ultimately, she gets her way and tells him if he wants to stay, he can.

“You want to stay? Fine, call me in the morning form some sh—ty Mexican hospital. Maybe I’ll come pick up what’s left of you,” she says.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Robson admitted it’s “difficult” to get into a dark head place for the role. “When I first started acting I really struggled. I’d be happy to go back to the places, but I’d really struggle to get back to myself,” he said in 2017. “But when you’re filming a TV show, you shoot for six months and you’re kind of always there with him. There might be times when I’m out having a few drinks and it’s like, ‘I should go home but something in me is telling me to stay.’ And you’re questioning whose mentality you’re holding right then.”

Animal Kingdom premieres on TNT Tuesday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET.