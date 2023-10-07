AnnaLynne McCord Talks Portraying a Mass Shooter in New Film

Fair warning: AnnaLynne McCord’s new film Condition of Return is no easy watch — and she was initially reluctant to sign on for the project.

“I had to figure out why I didn’t want to do it — and it’s because of the nature of the film,” the 90210 alum, 36, tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “When I read this script, I was like, ‘Wow, I will not be doing this.’ [But then I thought] ‘Oh, if I don’t want to do it, I need to say yes.’ I’ve never said yes faster to a project.”

In the drama, McCord stars as Eve, a churchgoing woman who carries out a mass shooting after making a deal with the devil. Though the nature of the film is “really heavy,” McCord admits she was inspired to participate in the film — which also stars Dean Cain and Natasha Henstridge — because it serves a bigger purpose.

“Right now, it’s going on in our world — we’re dealing with mass shootings,” McCord explains. “Films are supposed to be fun and entertaining, [but] we have to do relevant films to talk about these issues because these things are happening.”

As an actress, McCord had to look past forming her own opinions about Eve. “To play a villain, you cannot judge your character,” the Nip/Tuck actress shares. “Playing villains my entire career, I’ve learned one thing: They don’t exist. People do good things and bad things, and sometimes those bad things are horrible.”

Related: Stars Who've Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Dealing with her own mental health struggles made McCord want to humanize her character for the audience. “That’s something that I care about deeply,” she tells Us. “I’ve dealt with suicidality. I’ve talked a lot about my mental health journey. I’m very open about it and I’ve got to bring light to it.”

Though portraying a woman committing a heinous crime wasn’t McCord’s easiest role to date — “It was really dark to be inside of her,” she admits — McCord was able to leave the character behind when cameras went down.

“Something really incredible has happened with my work as a result of all of the treatment I’ve been through and the healing modalities I’ve tried,” she shares. “And it’s that Eve is very much her own person — leave [her] at the door and go home.”

Related: The CW's 90210 Premiered 14 Years Ago! What the Cast Is Doing Now Revisiting the reboot. The teen drama 90210, a CW spinoff of the original ’90s series Beverly Hills, 90210, followed the lives of wealthy high school students in the affluent California zip code. Although a September 2009 Entertainment Weekly review said the “new, trashier take [on the OG show] is working,” others felt that the soapy […]

McCord hopes fans will look at Eve — who puts “blind faith into a belief system” — from a different perspective. “Even if you can’t like Eve or care about my character, you might understand her after this film,” she says. “You might understand how she got to that place.”

And she also hopes the film inspires a larger conversation about mental health. “We are talking about mental health in a much broader way than we ever have in any other era, but there’s so much more for us to really look into,” she tells Us. “It starts with questions and with building a relationship with yourself — Eve didn’t have that.”

“I hope it gets people talking,” she concludes.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Condition of Return is now in theaters, and available on Vudo and cable services to rent or own

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi