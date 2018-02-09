The way to someone’s heart is through their stomach! Celebrity chef Anne Burrell invited Us Weekly into her adorable Brooklyn restaurant ­– Phil and Anne’s Good Time Lounge ­– to show Us not one, but two Valentine’s Day dinners that will win over your sweetheart. Watch the video above and below­ to see the Food Network host in action, and for the full recipes, scroll down!

Burrell, 48, takes Valentine’s Day seriously at the restaurant: “For Valentine’s Day we have a great pre fixe menu, and we have a Burlesque show (with Vita Thorne and a Burlesque Soirée). What’s better on Valentine’s Day than food and burlesque? I have no idea. Maybe throw some cocktails in there and it’s perfect!”

The chef whipped up two mouthwatering, delicious dishes for Us that will be on the restaurant’s V-Day menu: seared sea scallops with a Prosecco aioli and butternut squash gnocchi with ricotta inside.

The New York native, who opened the restaurant in May 2017, told Us why she picked the neighborhood. “I chose Brooklyn because there [are] tons of families, tons of schools. It’s a quirky little ‘cookerina’ neighborhood and I feel like I fit right in!”

Phil and Anne’s Good Time lounge is located at 196 Smith St. in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.

Seared Sea Scallops with a Prosecco Aioli, and a Fennel Pomegranate Salad

(Yields 1)

Grapefruit-Pomegranate Relish:

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

4 segments grapefruit, broken up into large chunks

1/4 fennel, cored and thinly sliced

1 Tbsp pomegranate seeds

3 pieces fennel fronds, for garnish

1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tbsp EVOO

salt, to taste

Toss all together in bowl. Check for seasoning.

Prosecco Aioli:

2 Tbsp Prosecco

1 cup mayo

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp fennel pollen

salt, to taste

Add all ingredients into a bowl and mix.

Scallops:

2 Sea scallops, pat dry

1 Tbsp EVOO

Heat a small sauté pan on medium high heat, add 1 Tbsp EVOO. When oil ripples, season scallops with salt and add to pan. Sear until a golden brown color, repeat on other side.

Butternut Squash Gnocchi with Ricotta Inside

(Yields 1)

1 1-pound butternut squash, roasted, peeled and pureed

1 cup ricotta, strained over night

3 Tbsp orange zest

1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 large egg, beaten to blend

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

1 3/4 cups AP flour

Mix butternut squash, orange zest, Parmesan cheese, egg, nutmeg, and salt in bowl. Add flour, knead mixture in bowl until dough holds together and smooth. If dough is sticky, add more flour by tablespoon. Place dough on table and knead gently until smooth. Cut into 4 pieces. Sprinkle parchment paper lightly with flour. Roll each dough quarter out on floured surface to about 1/2-inch-thick rope. Cut rope crosswise into 3/4-inch pieces. Transfer gnocchi to baking sheets. Repeat with remaining dough. Cover with plastic wrap and chill at least 1 hour. Cook gnocchi in large pot of boiling salted water until tender. Gnocchi will float before fully cooked, let float in boiling water for 5 min. Use slotted spoon to transfer cooked gnocchi onto a clean sheet tray. Toss with oil and cool down in fridge.

1 Tbsp toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

1/4 cup roasted butternut squash, small dice

1/2 cup rainbow swiss chard, only leaves, 1/4″ sliced

1 piece bittersweet chocolate, for shaving

2 Tbsp butter, cubed and kept cold

1 Tbsp sage, chiffonade

1 cup chicken stock

In a medium sauce pan, add chicken stock bring to a boil. Add butter to stock and reduce by half. Add gnocchi, squash, swiss chard, sage to the stock and let simmer for 1 minute. Add parmesan cheese and toss in pan until melted. Transfer to a bowl, sprinkle gnocchi with hazelnuts. With a peeled shave chocolate over top of gnocchi to garnish.

