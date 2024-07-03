When Hulu released Andrew McCarthy’s Brat Pack documentary in June, Anthony Michael Hall was among the notable absences.

Along with Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson, Hall, 56, opted not to participate in Brats, which featured McCarthy, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore and Ally Sheedy.

Hall spoke to TV Insider in a story published on Tuesday, July 2 about the decision not to participate.

“I was asked to be a part of it, but you know what, I’ll tell you my attitude is you have to wish everyone success,” Hall said. “It was just something I chose not to do because I’m always trying to move forward and make new things and do new stuff.”

Hall first rose to fame as one of the youngest members of the Brat Pack, breaking out as The Greek in Sixteen Candles when he was 15. A year later, he played Brian Johnson in The Breakfast Club. John Hughes directed both films.

“The truth is, I’ve had to embrace the John Hughes period of my life all my career, and I’m happy to do so, obviously, as I’ve hopefully relayed here,” Hall explained. “It’s never been an issue for me. But I also think time has taught me you have to wish everyone success.”

After a brief stint on Saturday Night Live, Hall appeared in Full Metal Jacket and Edward Scissorhands, and has been a regular in all genres of TV and film ever since. With the Brat Pack era ending in 1990 (unofficially with Betsy’s Wedding), that group of stars went their separate ways. Hall remained complimentary of McCarthy, despite not appearing in the documentary he directed about the group.

“I think he’s carved out a great career for himself,” Hall said. “He’s a writer, and he directs TV. He’s a cool guy. He’s a father, too.”

The documentary explored that era of the group’s careers, as well as how they felt about the moniker “Brat Pack,” given to them by a journalist who profiled Estevez in the ‘80s.

Moore has been open about never liking the title, thinking it “diminished us as professionals.” Hall told Deadline that Brat Pack never bothered him. In a story published June 27, he said he hadn’t watched the documentary yet and reminded readers he also wasn’t included in the original New York Magazine story in which David Blum coined the term in 1985.

“Look, I think sticks and stones… I mean, words have power and they have meaning, and people posit those meanings on them,” he said. “So for me, it never really mattered. It didn’t bother me at all. I just kept going.”