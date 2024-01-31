The Brat Pack will be reuniting to grace screens for the first time since the height of their Hollywood reign.

Andrew McCarthy, best known for his starring roles in Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo’s Fire, is bringing the famed group of actors back together for a Hulu documentary — aptly titled Brats — that will be released later this year.

“The documentary explores the cultural phenomenon of films such as St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club that tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before,” the film synopsis reads. “The films earned a cult-like following, but the ‘Brat Pack’ label would impact the young actors’ careers in unexpected ways for decades to come.”

McCarthy wrote and directed the doc, which features interviews with fellow core Brat Pack members Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy and Emilio Estevez. The filmmakers behind the group’s biggest movies will also be featured, as will journalist David Blum, who coined the term “Brat Pack” in his 1985 New York magazine cover story.

The Brat Pack “is to the 1980s what the Rat Pack was to the 1960s,” Blum wrote. “A roving band of famous young stars on the prowl for parties, women and a good time. And just like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Sammy Davis Jr., these guys work together too — they’ve carried their friendships over from life into the movies.”

The group’s members starred in classic coming-of-age films like Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink, but their offscreen lives made plenty of headlines as well. Estevez and Moore, for example, were briefly engaged, while Anthony Michael Hall struggled with alcoholism as a teenager.

The public’s interest in the Brat Pack’s personal lives only made them bigger stars. “What makes you a member, what makes you a Brat, is the ability to be in a position where Hollywood needs you more than you need Hollywood,” Blum wrote.

While the label was slapped on a host of young actors of the era — including Timothy Hutton, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Tom Cruise, Sean Penn, Matthew Broderick, Matthew Modine, Kevin Bacon and Nicolas Cage — the core group’s chemistry and success couldn’t be replicated.

Scroll down to get to know some of the most famous members of the Brat Pack: