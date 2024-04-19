Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski came to Taylor Swift’s defense after a harsh review of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The New York Times shared its opinion piece of TTPD via Instagram on the album’s release date, Friday, April 19, writing that Swift “could use an editor.”

The caption, which included a small snippet of the review, called the album “self-indulgent” and thought it generated “diminishing returns” for listeners.

Porowski jumped into the comments, writing, “Oh no what u doing.”

The Netflix star is a fan of the album, sharing via his own Instagram Stories that his favorite tracks are “Down Bad,” “Florida!!!,” “loml” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” However, Porowski’s lighthearted comment seems to point to the reaction the reviewer will receive from Swifties, who are known to strongly defend the pop star on social media.

Porowski, 40, is friends with Swift, 34, thanks to his close relationship with their mutual pal Gigi Hadid, with whom he is also neighbors in New York City. The TV personality and Swift actually first crossed paths years earlier when he auditioned for Swift’s “Blank Space” music video in 2014.

“There was a green screen, and I had to pretend I was being attacked by a lion … which was the most awkward thing,” Porowski recalled during a 2020 Instagram Live with E! News. The gig ultimately went to model Sean Richard O’Pry.

Porowski did eventually appear in a music video along with the rest of the Queer Eye cast for 2019’s “You Need to Calm Down.”

The pair have since been spotted several times hanging out socially, including attending Madonna’s 2019 Madame X Tour in Brooklyn and Porowski accompanying Swift and a few of their close friends to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2023.

Porowski fully supports Swift’s romance with Kelce, 34, and gushed over his friend when asked about her relationship with the NFL tight end.

“I couldn’t be happier [for her],” Porowski said of Swift during an interview with People in November 2023. “I’m very supportive. She’s an incredible, formidable woman who’s managing to tour the world over.”

He added, “My hopes for them as a couple are that they just that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come.”