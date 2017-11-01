Malcolm Drummer and Nurys Mateo are a confirmed no-match, but that doesn’t mean he gets to move on easily. During the Wednesday, November 1, episode of Are You the One?, she flips out on Diandra Delgado, who is now hooking up with Malcolm again.

Reality TV’s Breakout Stars

“This is the problem with the house. Nobody can get to know nobody without some no-match couple lighting the whole house on fire,” Tyler Colon says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, after helping to separate a screaming match between the ladies. During that fight, Diandra even picked up a cluster of bananas and chucked it at Nurys.

Finally Malcolm gets Nurys in another room, but she does not want to be near him. “It’s the same f—king bulls—t over and over again,” she tells him when he asks why she’s so upset. “I see what your intentions are. I’m tired of feeling like I’m competition with the same f—king bitch over and over again.”

Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

“Clearly this is why I’m here. I keep going back to guys who put me second [and] who make me a side chick. I go back and I go back,” Nurys says in her interview. “Now I look like an idiot in front the whole house. I feel disgusted — not just with him, but with myself.”

In his interview, Malcolm owns up to his big mistake.

Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

“Just seeing Nurys get that upset even after we were a confirmed no-match, I really just felt like I should have never been leading her on,” he say. “I f—ked up. It was my fault.”

Are You the One? airs on MTV on Wednesdays ay 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!