Ariana Grande is not here for the hate surrounding her vocal fry.

After a clip from Grande’s recent appearance on the “Podcrushed” podcast went viral, the 30-year-old singer said in a TikTok comment on Tuesday, June 18, that her sudden change is voice was a “habit,” adding she’s been “speaking like this for two years.”

Grande was could be heard talking in a deeper-set voice while in conversation with podcast host Penn Badgley before switching to higher-pitched vocals during the middle of a sentence.

“The Voice Change??” one TikTok user wrote alongside a video of the moment posted on Monday, June 17. Grande hit back the following day, revealing that her “vocal health” is another reason for the different voice.

“I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing,” her comment read. “I’ve always done this BYE.”

This is hardly the first time Grande has addressed her abrupt voice change. Earlier this year, the singer explain that she made the adjustment while playing Glinda for the forthcoming Wicked movie.

Discussing her role during a February appearance on The Zach Sang Show, Grande noted that “never wanted something as badly” as this role — so she did anything and everything to prepare.

“I tried to use that to take lessons every single day while I was doing The Voice and get ready for these auditions,” she continued. “I trained every day… to transform my voice, even — like, my singing voice — everything about me, I had to deconstruct to prove to them I could handle taking on this other person.”

Grande continued: “I had to completely erase popstar Ari, the person they know so well, because it’s even harder to believe someone as someone else when you’re so branded as one thing.”

The singer will star as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the upcoming musical movie, set to be released this coming November. (Wicked originated on Broadway in 2003 with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth playing Cynthia and Glinda, respectively.)

“This is something that Cynthia and I lived every single day. It was ours for so long. It was just every single day for such a long time,” Grande said of the movie during a Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon appearance earlier this month. “And to share it with people, and to feel the love that we’ve received in response has been really overwhelming.”