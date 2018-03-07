Arie Luyendyk Jr. has no regrets about breaking up with Becca Kufrin for runner-up Lauren Burnham. The now former Bachelor opened up about his shocking change of heart with his bride-to-be by his side on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, March 6.

“Everyone is so mad,” the race-car driver, 36, said. “I was just freaking out and obviously I knew that there would be some backlash. But it’s worth it. I’m so in love with her and I’m happy. It was worth it.”

He added: “I was struggling right off the bat.”

Arie revealed that he split from Becca in January, the same week that he went on the late-night show and Kimmel predicted that the Minnesota publicist would be given the final rose.

“I was sweating on that couch,” he recalled. “That was literally the week that I ran back to Lauren. So I was in this crazy mental state.”

Lauren claims that she didn’t date anyone after she was initially rejected from Arie and did “second guess” his intentions when he wanted to reconcile.

“We definitely had a conversation about my hesitations,” she said on Tuesday. “[My family] support anything I do. They are very happy for us.”

The couple got engaged during the live After the Final Rose show — but don’t think that they are moving too fast.

“We spent the last few months together and we’re ready to move on with our lives,” Arie told Kimmel.

Lauren, who will now move to Arizona, chimed in: “We’ve actually been planning our wedding already.” The pair didn’t give many details, but they did note that some of the women from this season will be invited.

As for Becca? She’ll get another chance at love as she was just announced as the next Bachelorette.

