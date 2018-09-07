Ashlee Simpson is back — and this time, she brought her husband, Evan Ross, with her. The married couple released their first joint single titled “I Do” on Friday, September 7.

“You’re asking me if I love you / I do, I do, I do (I do, I do),” Ross, 30, sings in the chorus of the track. “I know the world can be broken / But it’s OK, I got you / And I’ma make you tomorrow /With you, with you, with you.”

Simpson, 33, sings about the pair, who wed in 2014, overcoming various obstacles: “Whenever I lose my way, you help me / This love came over me like a hurricane / But I know you got me / Out the darkness, I can see / And baby, there’s no place I’d rather be.”

The Melrose Place alum has recorded three studio albums: 2004’s Autobiography, 2005’s I Am Me and 2008’s Bittersweet World. Simpson released her last song, “Bat for a Heart,” in 2012. Ross released his first single,“Yes Me,” in February 2011, and his second single, “How to Live Alone,” in December 2014.

Fans will get to see Ross and Simpson record “I Do” and the rest of their upcoming duets album during their new E! docuseries, Ashlee + Evan. The duo spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in August about making music together.

“I think the world is going to be really excited to see Ashlee where she is now,” the Star actor told Us. “Not that she hasn’t been making music, because she has, but to see who she is.”

He added of their album: “[It is] inspired by the records we like. You don’t see a lot of duets anymore. There was Sonny and Cher and others back in the day. I feel like [that] is missing because there is something so special about two people making music together that has to do with love. I think it’s inspiring.”

Simpson explained their music is very “personal.”

“It’s us. There is soul,” she said. “I feel like my tone has a rock element, so there is a mix of that. We love so many great duets, so we [have] that too. Everything is personal.”

“I Do” is currently streaming. Ashlee + Evan premieres on E! Sunday, September 9, at 10 p.m. ET.

