Ashlee Simpson’s debut album is 20 years old — and she’s celebrating by giving fans a special surprise.

The singer, 39, dropped an Expanded Edition of Autobiography in honor of the record’s milestone anniversary on Friday, July 19. The new version features the album’s 12 original tracks — including “Autobiography,” “Pieces of Me” and “La La” — as well as three songs not featured on the U.S. edition of the record.

“The extended version is just songs that I didn’t release in the States,” Simpson said of the album’s new tracks — “Harder Every Day,” “Sorry” and “Endless Summer” — in an interview with Stereogum published on Thursday, July 18. “It’s songs that I would perform [like] ‘Harder Everyday.’ I wished that was on Autobiography.”

She continued: “I loved that song. I wrote that with John Feldmann years ago, actually, and the Madden brothers, so it’s going to be that and a few of the other songs that I wrote a while ago. But I am in the studio making new music … so that will be coming.”

Simpson went on to tease that she is “hoping to” continue the anniversary fun by going back on tour. “Right now, I’m doing a fun club performance on July 20 [in Los Angeles]. I want to celebrate and have a good time with the fans,” she revealed. “That is not a show. It’s more just for fun, and maybe I’ll sing ‘Pieces Of Me’ and ‘La La,’ but I wanted to celebrate and sing with everyone. I’m looking to do some actual shows coming in November, December, coming in the new year.”

Simpson is following up the extended album’s release by taking the stage at West Hollywood’s Heart Nightclub on Saturday, July 20. “LA!! I can’t wait to celebrate 20 years of Autobiography with you,” she wrote alongside a poster for the event via X on Thursday. “It’s a late one, but we will get our LaLa on!”

Simpson shared her excitement for the album’s anniversary earlier this week by posting its cover via Instagram, writing, “On a Monday, I am waiting…for Autobiography to turn 20 this week! 👀👀👀.”

Several celebrities commented on the Monday, July 15, post, including Demi Lovato. “My middle school soundtrack!!!!” the “Heart Attack” singer, 31, wrote. Scheana Shay commented, “This album was and still is EVERYTHING 🖤🖤🖤,” while Jodie Turner-Smith stated, “The way i rocked out to thisssss omg ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Back in February, Simpson exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “starting to work on the rerelease,” adding, “I’m going to celebrate that album. Maybe I’ll go in and redo some of the songs, but I’m definitely going to do a performance around the anniversary.”

One year after Autobiography’s 2004 drop, Simpson released her second studio album, I Am Me, followed by Bittersweet World in 2008. Her most recent solo music release was the 2012 single “Bat for a Heart.”

Outside of the music world, Simpson has become a mother of three. She shares her eldest son Bronx, 15, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2011. Simpson wed Evan Ross in 2014 and the couple welcomed their daughter Jagger, 8, and son Ziggy, 3, in 2015 and 2020, respectively. The couple released an EP titled Ashlee + Evan in 2018.