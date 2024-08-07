Athletes Sophia Smith and Michael Wilson have supported each other off the field since their love story began at Stanford University.

The couple met in college — Smith was on the women’s soccer team and Wilson played football — before pursuing their professional sports dreams. In 2020, Smith left Stanford for an opportunity to play in the National Women’s Soccer League, signing with the Portland Thorns. Wilson, meanwhile, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in April 2023.

“You did it baby,” Smith wrote via Instagram after Wilson received the call about joining the NFL. “Through the highs and especially the lows, you never stopped doing everything right. it hasn’t been easy but it’s been worth it. I’m so proud of you ❤️.”

One year later, the couple took their relationship to the next level when Wilson proposed in June 2024. “Forever always meant with you. 🤍,” Smith gushed alongside photos from the romantic moment.

Related: What Athletes Have Said About Hooking Up in the Olympic Village Through the Year... Every two years, the summer or winter Olympics bring together the best athletes in the world to compete in the same city and live in the same Olympic village. They’re usually 20-somethings in peak physical fitness, forced into close proximity amid a high-stress, high-stakes environment. It’s ripe for extracurricular activities. In fact, People reports that […]

Speaking to ESPN in July 2024, Wilson said of the proposal, “Honestly, if I could, like, put a measurement on it, it was like a 12 out of 10. … Everything went perfectly right. I didn’t slip up, didn’t fumble over my words. It honestly was one of the best days of my life, truthfully.”

Following their engagement, Smith traveled to Paris for her first Olympics as a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team. She scored the only goal of the semifinal game against Germany, giving Team USA the chance to play for a gold medal.

“I don’t think anyone’s shocked,” Wilson told ESPN of his future wife’s impressive international career. “It’s not like she was some underrated player that took the world by storm. … But it’s really cool to see because there’s a lot of people that get nodded as like the next great, the chosen one. Not all the time it works out. … So, the sky’s the limit.”

Scroll down for a glimpse of Smith and Wilson’s relationship:

2019

Wilson first appeared on Smith’s Instagram feed in February as she recapped their “adventures” in the San Francisco Bay Area.

2020

“Happy birthday❤️ it’s been a blessing to stand by your side and watch you accomplish some of your biggest dreams! Keep pushing and inspiring! I love you🤞🏽,” Wilson gushed via Instagram, sharing a sweet sunbathing selfie with Smith.

2022

The pair beamed in a beach photo shoot. “Heart is happy 🫶🏽,” Smith wrote via Instagram.

2023

The couple took a trip down memory lane at Stanford University. “Back where it all began 🧡,” Smith wrote via Instagram.

2024

The athletes announced their engagement in June, with Wilson sharing an Instagram video of the emotional proposal. “The Wilson’s coming soon ♾️❤️,” he teased in the caption.

2024

Wilson began training camp with the Cardinals in July as Smith flew to France for the Summer Olympics. Unlike NFL star Jonathan Owens — who got permission from the Chicago Bears to skip practice and support his wife, Simone Biles, in Paris — Wilson stayed behind.

“It’s too important of a year to miss,” he told ESPN. (Wilson caught glimpses of Smith’s games in the locker room before practice.)