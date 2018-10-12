What happens in coach, stays in coach! Aubrey O’Day confessed that she once tried to have sex on an airplane with then-boyfriend Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

“Pauly never goes on a plane unless it’s first class, and he actually gave up his first class seat to come sit with me,” the Danity Kane member, 34, recalled while playing a round of “Truth or Dare” in a sneak peek from the Friday, October 12, episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

“I gave him some sex on the plane for doing that,” she told her visibly shocked castmates. “We were, like, trying it every which way. We had a blanket over us. There was, like, this really strange man sitting next to us in coach.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 38, chimed in, “He was, like, sleeping! The dude was weird.”

O’Day said that she and DelVecchio ultimately “couldn’t get the dynamics of it right, so my fantasy is successfully getting it done.”

In a confessional, the MTV personality suggested that the former couple could have simply had sex on a private jet, but the singer did not like the idea.

“Private jets aren’t as fun ‘cause the whole thing is that you, like, risk the danger of getting caught,” she pointed out.

O’Day and DelVecchio started dating in February 2016 and broke up in July 2017. They later joined the Marriage Boot Camp cast in a failed attempt to work out their issues.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

