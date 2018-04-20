Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) died at the age of 28 on Friday, April 20. The Swedish DJ and producer was best known for hits such as “Wake Me Up,” “Hey Brother” and “Without You.” In 2016, he retired from touring at the age of 26.

“I have strong interests in different areas but there’s so little time to explore them,” he wrote in a letter to his fans at the time. “Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way. It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

He later admitted that he was “nervous” to make the announcement. “Mainly that I would look ungrateful,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I’ve gotten so many supportive texts from friends in the industry, other DJs, other artists. The fan response has been incredible. And even the press response has been incredible. So yeah, its been a lot better than I expected.”

One year earlier, Avicii revealed some of his favorite EDM tracks to Us Weekly. Read his playlist below:

“Next to Me” by Otto Knows: “I love the energy and vibe of this song. The earthy, melodic vocals are incredible as well. Whenever I play it, the crowd goes nuts!”

“Genius” by Cazzette: “Cazzette always deliver amazing tracks. They’re one of my favorite duos! This track can’t help but make you smile and dance.”

“Sun Is Shining” by Axwell & Ingrosso: “This song has a great sense of euphoria and the uplifting lyrics are sure to put you in a good mood. It was a staple summer track for me.”

“Push It (Cazzette vs. iSHi Remix)” by iSHi: “iSHi is a seriously talented guy. I love the hard-driving bassline and trap influences throughout the track. It’s a seriously cool mix.”

“Opus” by Eric Prydz: “This one is really special; everyone has been talking about it! The way it builds is really intense.”

“Uma Thurman (Didrick Remix)” by Fall Out Boy: “If you haven’t heard of Didrick, you need to check him out. He’s a really talented Swedish DJ who put a unique and catchy twist on this track.”

“Break Through the Silence” by Martin Garrix vs. Matisse & Sadko: “I really enjoy what Martin does with his music and this was another huge moment for him. The energy paired with the melodic builds is just incredible.”

