It looks like the boom boom room is causing some explosions in the Are You the One? house! In this exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, November 8, episode, Malcolm Drummer assumes that Diandra Delgado hooked up with Anthony Martin.

“In this house, everybody has a big mouth. Nobody knows how to mind their own business. I’m over it,” Diandra says at the beginning of the clip.

While sitting in the living room with all of her roommates, Malcolm calls her out. “You disrespected me and Geles [Rodriguez],” he says to her, referencing Geles’ relationship with Anthony. “We all know what goes down in the boom boom room. You’re a d–k rider.”

With that, she flips out and stands up, immediately getting in Malcolm’s face. “Do not try to play me like I’m some f—kin’ hoe,” she says with Audrey Diaz agreeing and telling him he’s wrong. “You do not disrespect women like that. It’s f—ked up.”

Multiple people in the house have been getting frustrated with Geles and Anthony for continuing their relationship after being a confirmed no-match. “Bulls—t like this is what’s gonna make us f—k up the game. We’re not gonna win the money if people are in their feels like this all the time,” she yells before adding “You’re 25 years old Malcom, grow the f–k up.”

“I swear to God if we don’t win the million f—king dollars, I’m gonna slap the s–t out of both of them,” Audrey adds in her confessional.

Are You the One? airs on MTV Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

