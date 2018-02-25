Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready to face his Bachelor season 22 cast-offs.

The current bearer of red roses, 36, is gearing up to defend his choices and face his ex-girlfirends on the Women Tell All special that’s set to air on ABC on Sunday, February 25. Luyendyk took to Twitter to promote the highly-anticipated episode and poke fun at the contestants’ most jaw-dropping moments.

“Bachelor in Paradise auditions wait I mean ‘Women Tell All,’” the race car driver teased alongside a photo of Tia Booth, Seinne Fleming, Bekah Martinez, Chelsea Roy, Bibiana Julian, Caroline Lunny, Jaqueline Trumbull and more fan-favorites with shocked expressions on their faces. “Tune in tonight, good old fashioned drama.”

But the shade didn’t end there! The Scottsdale-based real estate agent also shared a series of hilarious hashtags relating back to his season’s most controversial moments. “#TheBachelor #Kristaaaaaaaal #Glamshame #Bloopers #MissingKids #YouKnowWhatYouDid,” Luyendyk teased.

The last hashtag may be the most scandalous of all. In a sneak peek for the reunion special, Lunny, 26, calls out The Bachelorette alum. “So I mean, this whole time you’ve said that you’re here because you’re trying to find a wife. I know what you did and I don’t know how you could do that,” she quipped in the emotional and intense trailer. “And I just really don’t understand, but I hope you find what you’re looking for.”

Luyendyk played coy while responding to the realtor, who he sent packing after the Lake Tahoe episode. “I think that’ll play out in the weeks to come,” he explained, to which she shot back, “You don’t need to answer me but I needed to say it.”

Bachelor Nation fans took to Twitter on Sunday to react to Luyendyk’s savage post.

The Bachelor: Women Tell All airs on ABC Sunday, February 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

