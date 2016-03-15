Bachelor Ben Higgins Comes Clean in Finale: ‘I Can’t Help How I Feel’

Three's a crowd? Ben Higgins is in love with two women and still torn over who to choose at the start of the Monday, March 14, season 20 finale of The Bachelor.

A clip from the long-running ABC dating series' new episode shows the Denver-based software salesman, 26, agonizing over having to pick between Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher.

"I never saw this coming, because my insecurity or my fear has always been that I'm unlovable, but now I have two women that love me," Higgins tells the camera. "It's a little bittersweet because I love both of these women as well — my heart is with Lauren, and my heart is with JoJo."

"The crazy part of it is, I've told both of them that I love them, and I know that I meant it when I said it both times," he continues. "I can't help how I feel."

Previously released clips from the highly anticipated finale show Higgins revealing that the decision process has made him "sick," along with him calling out Fletcher, 24, for a "loaded question."

Tell Us: Which of the last two women standing is a better match for him?

The Bachelor's season 20 finale airs on ABC on Monday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

