No final rose? No problem! Bachelor in Paradise is about to steam up our small screens for a second season on ABC, and Us Weekly has exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the reality Bachelor/Bachelorette spinoff.

“When we started talking about casting the first season of Bachelor in Paradise the premise was — yes, we want all stars, we want the quote unquote favorites, the Ashleys from last season, Ashley S. and the Ashley Is. But then there’s just people we feel we wanted to see again on this show,” host and producer Chris Harrison says in the sneak peek.

From the looks of this featurette, drama and romance will be abundant as the houseful of singles searches for love.

“It’s easier to fall for someone when you’re in a tropical environment,” Ashley I. declares. “I know this from firsthand experience.”

“It’s not like you’re in the show wearing parkas and hoodies,” Clare agrees. “It’s bikinis and board shorts. How is that not hot?”

But is there already tension in the house? Watch the clip to see which stars can’t stand one another!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Sunday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

