



Grab your breath mints! Bachelor in Paradise is kicking off its sixth season and you know what that means — everyone is ready to hook up! Ever since the series debuted in 2014, some of Bachelor Nation’s fan favorites — and villains — have been getting together.

During season 3, Nick Viall arrived after having his heart broken not once, but twice during The Bachelorette, in seasons 10 and 11. He immediately hit it off with Amanda Stanton on the premiere, and the two quickly became hot and heavy.

Fast forward to week two: Josh Murray arrived and swept Amanda right out from under Nick’s nose. It was the second time he’d lost a woman to Josh; Andi Dorfman gave Josh her final rose during her season of The Bachelorette, and Nick was the runner-up.

However, that was only one memorable coupling in Bachelor in Paradise history. Watch the video above for more!

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!