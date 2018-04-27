Move over, Joanna Gaines! JoJo Fletcher is new to the home renovation world, but she and fiancé Jordan Rodgers have taken it by storm. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite, who recently partnered with Marcus by Goldman Sachs, stopped by Us Weekly to show Us her hand in DIY décor. Watch the video above to see how she is sprucing up your spring and summer tabletop décor, and for full demo instructions, see below.

Tie Dye Napkins

Materials

-White fabric napkins

-Fabric Dye

-Salt

-Dish Soap

-Hot Water

-Rubber bands

-Rubber Gloves

Directions

In a bowl, mix fabric dye, hot water, salt and dish soap according to the instructions on the bottle. Fold napkins in any way you would like – you can twist them or roll them. Tie with at least three rubber bands. Dip into a bowl, and lay dipped napkins on a sheet tray, lined with parchment paper. Allow to completely dry. Once dry, remove rubber bands, unroll napkins and check out your design. Use an iron to remove any wrinkles in napkins.

Yarn Wrapped Vases

Materials

-Drinking glasses, any size

-Thick yarn

-Inexpensive flowers

Directions

Wrap drinking glass with yarn, tying a knot at the bottom of it so it does come undone. Wrap until you reach the top of the glass, cut the yarn and tuck in the excess piece. Fill with water and inexpensive filler flowers like baby’s breath.

Selfie Seating Cards

Materials

-Plastic frames, approximately 3” x 3”

-Selfies of your friends

Directions

Find your friend’s most LOL-worthy selfie and print it out. Place in frame and place on top of their place setting. When guests arrive, they will have to “find their selfie” to be seated.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!