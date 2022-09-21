A lot went down on part two of The Bachelorette finale — but Bachelor Nation still has a lot of questions. And Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast is rounding up the biggest bombshells that need to be addressed.

Was the Kiss the Only Time Tino Cheated on Rachel?

Rachel Recchia claimed more than once during the Tuesday, September 20, finale that she believes her then-fiancé, Tino Franco, did more than just kiss the woman he cheated on her with. She also implied that he had an emotional affair.

“It’s not just physical, it’s emotional, it’s texting,” she claimed.

Tino, who noted he met this woman before they filmed The Bachelorette, denied anything more than one kiss happened.

What Did Tino and Rachel Really Fight About?

Fans were left confused over what led Rachel and Tino to be in such a “bad place” before he cheated.

“We both don’t want to air out why those things were happening,” Rachel declared during their live reunion. “There were things that they cut out that we both know maybe led to us being in this bad place.”

He backed out when she questioned again whether he wanted to reveal the details that were “cut” from their pre-taped breakup.

Are Aven and Rachel Going to Date?

After Rachel and Tino’s heated conversation, her runner-up, Aven Jones, arrived and asked the pilot if she wanted to catch up. While they left the stage together, she has since played coy about their future.

“Right now, we are going to see where things go,” she said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, September 21. “We went outside to talk without the microphones on. He wanted to support me through this hard time. He has been so incredible. … We didn’t [go out], but maybe we will.”

What’s Next for Gabby and Erich?

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer are engaged, but declined to give details on whether they are living together or wedding planning.

“Our commitment to each other is there,” she told People. “Now it’s just doing the hard work, which is getting to know each other, more communication, really strengthening those building blocks before we get to the altar.”

Why Didn’t Erich Address the Blackface Photo on ‘After the Final Rose’?

Many fans — and some alums, including Rachel Lindsay and Thomas Jacobs — weren’t happy that the show didn’t address the resurfaced yearbook photo of Erich in blackface. He previously apologized for the offensive picture via Instagram.

“I was incredibly shocked,” Gabby told People about the controversy. “[I] just really had to process my thoughts and then think about how we can grow as a couple and learn from this.”

Will Zach Be a Good Bachelor?

Zach Shallcross got off to a rocky start when Jesse Palmer quizzed him on the names of the five women he met on stage during the live finale. Time will tell how he handles the lead role as Zach’s journey kicks off on ABC Monday, January 23, 2023.