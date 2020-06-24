Back to the Future’s 35th Anniversary Special Set to Air on REELZ

Back to the Future, which was released in 1985, is touted as one of most successful films of the 20th Century that made movie stars out of a largely unknown cast.

“I’ve never done anything that has meant so much to so many people,” says Christopher Lloyd, whose role as Dr. Emmet Brown thrust him into the Hollywood spotlight.

“What I remember mostly is Lloyd’s inflections,” adds Michael J. Fox, who starred in the blockbuster as Marty McFly. “It’s not so much the lines I remember but just like, you know, ‘Marty! Marty!’” Fox became one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars after the movie broke box office records.

The unlikely hit spawned two sequels, an animated series, a theme park ride at Universal Studios, a video game and a musical. The film’s stars still marvel at its lasting appeal and fan base to this day.

“It’s funny, it’s profound, it’s heartwarming, it’s perfectly made,” Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Baines, adds.

The documentary, hosted by Natalie Morales, reveals the inside story of how the film finally got off the ground after it was rejected more than forty times by studios. It was finally given the green light at Universal.

For more, watch Morales host Back to the Future: Behind Closed Doors on REELZ on Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Tyler F. Paddor