We definitely want it that way! The Backstreet Boys know how to shake things up. On Thursday, November 9, the boy band dropped their new single and music video for “Chances,” announced a giant world tour and revealed that their new album, DNA, will be released on January 25.
AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell released “Chances,” their new single written by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes. The song is the second on their upcoming album, DNA. The vocal group that was formed in 1993, released their first single from the album, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” in May.
The band also announced their biggest arena tours in 18 years! They’ll perform all over the world over the course of three months.
“When this group started 26 years ago – and through all the highs and lows of our career – we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” Dorough, 45, said in a statement on Friday. Littrell, 43, added: “The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do. We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”
The group is currently still playing in Las Vegas, where they’re finishing out their residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” which wraps on April 27, 2019. Their 70-stop tour will begin exactly two weeks later on May 11. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, November 14.
Get all the tour details below:
UK and European Tour Dates
May 11: Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
May 13: Mardrid, Spain @ Wizink Arena
May 15: Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
May 17: Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
May 19: Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
May 21: Hannover, Germany @ TUI Arena
May 22: Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
May 23: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
May 25: Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
May 27: Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
May 28: Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
May 29: Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 31: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium
June 1: Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
June 2: Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
June 5: Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena
June 8: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
June 10: Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
Jun 11: Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 14: Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
June 15: Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
June 17: London, UK @ O2 Arena
June 20: Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness Arena
June 21: Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
June 22: Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
June 24: Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar Arena
June 25: Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
North American Tour Dates
July 12: Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 14: Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 20: Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 22: Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
July 24: Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome
July 25: Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 27: Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 29: Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
July 30: Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Aug. 1: Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Aug. 3: Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Aug. 4: San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
Aug. 5: Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Aug. 7: Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 8: Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 10: Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 12: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 14: Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Aug. 15: New York, NY @ Barclays Center
Aug. 17: Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 18: Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 20: Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 21: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 23: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Aug. 24: Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Aug. 26: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27: Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
Aug. 28: Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Aug. 30: New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Aug. 31: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 1: Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 3: Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome Convention Center
Sept. 4: Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sept. 6: St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 7: Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Sept. 8: Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Sept. 10: Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 11: Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Sept. 13 –Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 14: Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 15: Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!