We definitely want it that way! The Backstreet Boys know how to shake things up. On Thursday, November 9, the boy band dropped their new single and music video for “Chances,” announced a giant world tour and revealed that their new album, DNA, will be released on January 25.

AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell released “Chances,” their new single written by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes. The song is the second on their upcoming album, DNA. The vocal group that was formed in 1993, released their first single from the album, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” in May.

The band also announced their biggest arena tours in 18 years! They’ll perform all over the world over the course of three months.

“When this group started 26 years ago – and through all the highs and lows of our career – we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” Dorough, 45, said in a statement on Friday. Littrell, 43, added: “The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do. We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

The group is currently still playing in Las Vegas, where they’re finishing out their residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” which wraps on April 27, 2019. Their 70-stop tour will begin exactly two weeks later on May 11. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, November 14.

Get all the tour details below:

UK and European Tour Dates

May 11: Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

May 13: Mardrid, Spain @ Wizink Arena

May 15: Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

May 17: Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

May 19: Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

May 21: Hannover, Germany @ TUI Arena

May 22: Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

May 23: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 25: Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

May 27: Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

May 28: Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

May 29: Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 31: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium

June 1: Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

June 2: Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

June 5: Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena

June 8: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

June 10: Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

Jun 11: Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 14: Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

June 15: Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

June 17: London, UK @ O2 Arena

June 20: Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness Arena

June 21: Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 22: Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 24: Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar Arena

June 25: Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

North American Tour Dates

July 12: Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 14: Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 20: Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 22: Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

July 24: Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome

July 25: Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 27: Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 29: Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

July 30: Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug. 1: Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 3: Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Aug. 4: San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

Aug. 5: Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Aug. 7: Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 8: Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 10: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 12: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 14: Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Aug. 15: New York, NY @ Barclays Center

Aug. 17: Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 18: Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 20: Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 21: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 23: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Aug. 24: Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Aug. 26: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 27: Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

Aug. 28: Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Aug. 30: New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 1: Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 3: Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome Convention Center

Sept. 4: Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sept. 6: St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 7: Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Sept. 8: Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Sept. 10: Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sept. 11: Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 13 –Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 14: Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 15: Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!