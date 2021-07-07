A boy band extravaganza! ‘NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Nick Carter and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris are coming together for The After Party, a special event set to take place in Las Vegas.

The singers will perform some of their greatest hits with a live band at The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas over four nights, kicking off on August 19.

The artists — and special surprise guests — are coming together for the first time on one stage. The set list will change nightly and will also include comedy, music and intimate conversations between the icons.

“We’ve had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage, I can’t wait to share it with the fans,” McLean, 45, said in a press release. “I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must see!”

Fatone, 44, added: “Being on stage has always been a part of all of us so having the opportunity to create a show with the best songs of all our groups has been a lot of fun. Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together. Plus, we have some surprises in store!”

Tickets for the show go on sale on Ticketmaster.com and Venetian.com Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. ET and begin at $65.