Elevate your morning eggs. This dish from chef Gesine Bullock-Prado (Sandra Bullock’s little sis!) has two elements — hollandaise and poached eggs — that typically seem daunting, admits the star of Food Network’s Baked in Vermont.

But with time-saving tips (she bakes her eggs in a muffin and uses a blender to make the hollandaise), swears the Sugar Glider Kitchen owner, “I’ve found a way to make them easy and painless.”

Poached Eggs on English Muffin with Helga’s Hollandaise

Serves 6

For English muffins

3 cups flour

1 tbsp instant yeast

1/2 cup milk

2 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

For poached eggs

6 eggs

For hollandaise

6 egg yolks

Pinch salt

4 tsp lemon juice

Pinch white pepper

1 cup butter, melted

1 tomato, sliced and 12 strips cooked bacon for assembling

1. Make the English muffins: Add flour and yeast to a large bowl. In a separate bowl combine 1 cup water, milk, melted butter, sugar and salt. With a large wooden spoon, stir constantly as you slowly add the flour and yeast. Stir vigorously until the mixture is smooth. The dough shouldn’t be runny, but rather loose and sticky. Cover and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat a smooth griddle or large skillet over medium heat. Spray liberally with nonstick cooking spray and place six tart ring (or clean tuna cans) on the griddle. Spray insides liberally.

3. Using a large cookie scoop, place a glob of batter into the ring. The batter should fill the ring no more than halfway up — it will expand as it grills. Cook for 10 minutes over medium heat.

4. Flip the muffins and grill for about 10 minutes more.

5. Make the poached eggs: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Add 1 tbsp water to 6 cups in a muffin pan. Crack an egg into each cup with water. Bake for 11-13 minutes.

6. Make the hollandaise: Place the yolks, salt, lemon juice and white pepper in the blender. Turn it on and slowly pour in the butter. Blend until the hollandaise has emulsified, about 30 seconds.

7. Top each English muffin with a slice of tomato, 2 strips of bacon, an egg and drizzle of hollandaise.

