‘Barbie’ Is Coming Back to Theaters For 1 Week Following 8 Oscar Nominations

By
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Following their eight Oscar nominations, Barbie is returning to theaters once again — but only for a limited time.

In a press announcement released earlier this month, Jeff Goldstein, the president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros., and Andrew Cripps, the studio’s head of international distribution, shared that Barbie was returning to theaters for one week beginning on Friday, January 26.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, we’ve never seen anything like the absolute cultural phenomenon that is Barbie,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “This masterful vision for Mattel’s doll could only have come from the creative minds of [director and co-writer] Greta Gerwig and [co-writer] Noah Baumbach, and in Greta’s hands Barbie became a must-go, must-see, must-wear pink cinematic experience that was a brilliantly subversive commentary on our society, couched in an undeniably entertaining story.”

The statement went on to share that Gerwig, 40, along with the rest of the cast and crew, especially Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, made a film that will be “viewed and talked about for years to come.”

Marc Maron Calls Out 'Insecure Babies' Who Are Offended by 'Barbie'

“We’re proud to have it as part of the Warner library of classics, and are excited to give moviegoers another chance to experience Barbie on the big screen,” they shared.

After making over $1 billion at the box office, Barbie earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay.

YouTube

Despite its success, Gerwig was passed over for the Best Director category at the Academy Awards, while Robbie, 33, did not appear in the Best Actress category for her performance, causing some other cast members to get frustrated.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling, 43, shared in a Tuesday, January 23, statement. “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Gosling went on to share that he believes Robbie and Gerwig’s work “should be recognized,” however, he was still “extremely honored” to be recognized by the Academy.

“I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” he shared, while also congratulating his Barbie costar Ferrera, 39, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress “and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

