The past year has been a whirlwind for Ariana Greenblatt, who played America Ferrera’s onscreen daughter in Barbie, and the 16-year-old actress is reflecting on her biggest “pinch me” moments.

“There have been so many this past year,” Greenblatt exclusively told Us Weekly. “But I think my new friendship with Billie [Eilish] and being nominated for a Critics’ Choice and SAG Award for Barbie [are the biggest].”

Celebrated by both the critics and the fans, Barbie made history as the top-grossing film of 2023 and the top-earning movie from a female director (Greta Gerwig) ever. The movie also racked up eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and Eilish and Finneas O’Connell took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for Barbie’s heartbreaking ballad “What Was I Made For?”

For her performance as Sasha in Barbie, Greenblatt earned nods for Best Young Actress at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Crowned “The Scene-Stealer” in the “Rising Star” section of the latest edition of Us, Greenblatt more than held her own in the film while working alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“I never expected this reaction from people,” Greenblatt told Us of Barbie’s record-breaking success. “I’m extremely happy that the movie resonated with people around the world the way it did.”

The young actress was also tasked with honoring Eilish, 22, at Variety’s Power of Women Event in November 2023.

“I feel extremely grateful to be standing here tonight with the privilege of talking about one of my favorite people,” Greenblatt said while introducing Eilish. “Five years ago, I was on YouTube aimlessly scrolling when I stumbled upon a music video titled ‘You Should See Me in a Crown.’ I clicked on it, curiously, and I saw a girl with silver hair and spiders coming out of her mouth. That was the moment I was hooked.”

Greenblatt continued: “I watched the entire video and everything she’s done since both on and off camera in absolute awe. Through her vulnerable lyrics, captivating music videos and beautiful outspoken mind, she has gotten me and millions of others through our most challenging times, inspiring us to live authentically and powerfully. Her name is Billie Eilish.”

The actress went on to recall meeting Eilish for the first time at the Barbie premiere. “That night was the start of a friendship that I cherish and hold close to my heart,” she said. “Billie is the one person I see myself in and relate to in many ways.”

Eilish isn’t the only idol Greenblatt got to meet while working on Barbie. Starring alongside Ferrera, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and the rest of the star-studded ensemble cast, Greenblatt shared with Us that she is so grateful that she has “had the privilege of working with some of the best.”

Greenblatt got to work with some of Hollywood’s legends once again for her next film, Borderlands, which premieres later this year and costars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.