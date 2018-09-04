No bad blood here! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen are excited to watch Colton Underwood, her ex who was just announced as the season 23 Bachelor. While she recently said she had hoped it would be Jason Tarnick, who came in third place during her season, the 28-year-old publicist is actually very happy for former NFL star, she told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, hours after the announcement was made.

“I don’t think we were super surprised. I always assumed one of the top four guys from my season would become the next Bachelor. Colton had a big presence on my season and obviously Bachelor in Paradise,” she told Us on Tuesday, September 4. “Garrett is still in touch with him and friends with him. We support him. I’ve said this really about all of the guys: I want them to genuinely find love and be happy. So if he is all in and completely ready to do it again, we will support him. We’re excited for him.”

Garrett, 29, and Colton, 26, lived in the mansion together during The Bachelorette, and the sales rep couldn’t stop raving over his friend.

“He’s a good guy. He’s kind-hearted. He articulates very well. He’s well spoken. He has a lot going for him. I think he’ll be very respectful to all of the women and hopefully he finds his person,” Garrett told Us, adding that Colton’s type would probably be just a “kind-hearted woman” who is also independent. “He needs somebody as loving as he is,” Garrett added.

The couple, who plan to watch Colton’s journey to finding love, also gave a little bit of advice. “Remember, Listerine strips will be your best friend,” Becca joked. “It’s different being one of many in the house versus being the lead. I think the main thing is to realize he’s going to go on so many different dates, meet so many different types of women from all around the country so to just stay open to each and every person and to really try and stay as present as possible because it goes by so fast. Even with the lack of sleep and all of the traveling, it flies by. If he can just embrace each and every single date and moment and conversation with the girls then that will make it the most worthwhile.”

The newly-engaged duo will be making an appearance on Friday, September 28, at Mohegan Sun for a live Q&A as part of Mohegan’s Sun’s “Reality Check” series.

The Bachelor will premiere on ABC in January 2019.

With reporting by Jamie Blynn

