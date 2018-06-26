Bella Thorne Is ‘So Upset’ No One Told Her ‘Famous in Love’ Was Canceled

Freeform’s Famous in Love is not returning for a third season — but someone forgot to tell the series star Bella Thorne.

“If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset,” the 20-year-old actress replied to a Twitter post about the cancellation of the Freeform series. “Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Tuesday, June 26, that Famous in Love was canceled after two seasons. The series aired its now-series finale on May 30. Sources told THR that the cancellation of the drama was “considered a relief for many member of the production” because of drama between Thorne and series showrunner Marlene King. The outlet adds that a source claims Thorne has “diva-like behavior” on set and refused to partake in live-tweeting the series.

Thorne’s fans have come to her defense on social media after she posted that no one told her about the cancellation.

“But even if it was for ratings, it still is pretty unprofessional to not let people who work on a show know that it got cancelled,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “No one should have to find out they are fired via social media.”

“Wow, this hurts,” another user tweeted. “Another show on Freeform has been cancelled without informing the cast. This happened recently with Shadowhunters cast – they found out on social media. They were under the impression they secured a S4. The network needs to stop being a mess. #SaveShadowhunters.”

Famous in Love debuted on Freeform in 2017. Thorne played Paige Townsen, a college student who landed her big break in a Hollywood film. The series also starred Charle DePew, Carter Jenkins and Niki Koss. King and Famous in Love creator Rebecca Serle have yet to comment on the cancellation.

