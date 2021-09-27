Fresh off the boat and onto the stage! Captain Sandy Yawn is setting sail into a new adventure, but this one won’t be on the water. The Below Deck Mediterranean star is gearing up for her Lead-Her-Ship Tour, which will include musical guests and the Bravo star’s personal stories of how she navigated life before fame.

“I want to use this platform to inspire others,” she told Us. “Thanks to Bravo, we have reached so many Americans. I didn’t seek the maritime industry. I fell into it. So many people now are aware of it. I wish Bravo was out and this show was out when I was a kid, because I think I would have discovered this a lot sooner and had a lot less pain in my life because I took a different path. And that’s really what it’s about and it’s also talking about music.”

The motivational speaker will also share her love of music and her side hustle — DJ’ing.

“One of the things that connects us universally is music. I don’t care where you go in the world, you play a song, everyone starts singing it in the same language,” Yawn noted. “We’re connected through music. And that’s really what I want to teach people. For Americans, it’s also saying, ‘Hey, get a passport.’ Obviously, the pandemic stopped a lot of the travel, but [I want to] encourage people to go travel and to learn other cultures because if it wasn’t for the maritime industry, I would never have had this journey in life and learned about other cultures. I love that our show actually puts that out there.”

While she’ll be off the boat for the four-month tour, Yawn doesn’t have plans to hang up her Captain’s hat anytime soon.

“Honestly, I like running boats, I can never not do that. There’s something about being on the water,” she shared. “I love doing the show. It’s great. It’s six intense weeks.”

For more about the tour, watch the exclusive interview above. Captain Sandy will hit 22 U.S. cities starting on the West Coast on January 28. Us Weekly readers have first dibs on pre-sale tickets now with the code USMAG.