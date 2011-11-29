Bethenny Frankel’s Proposed Talk Show Axed

Bad news for Bethenny Frankel.

A proposed nationally syndicated talk show to be hosted by the Skinnygirl entrepreneur, author and reality star will not go forward for fall 2012, a source tells the Hollywood Reporter.

Despite new talk show gigs for Katie Couric, Steve Harvey and Jeff Probst, the former Real Housewife of New York couldn't land a commitment from a major U.S. station for her proposed talk show, according to the site.

The 41-year-old reality star even garnered support from daytime queen Ellen DeGeneres, who featured Frankel in advice-giving segments of her own nationally syndicated program.

Last month, Frankel came under fire and was accused of lying about the value of her Skinnygirl brand (The Huffington Post questioned Forbes magazine's story that Frankel's brand was worth $100 million, claiming it was acquired for just $8.1 million.) and of staging a "lost at sea" ordeal for her reality show.

Both accusations turned out to be patently false. Bravo issued a statement about the sailing incident. "It is accurate that Bethenny, Jason [Hoppy] and their therapist were stranded at sea when the navigation on their boat broke during a taping for [the show]," the network told Us Weekly.

Forbes magazine shot down the HuffPo's $8.1 million claim in a post called, "Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl Deal: The Numbers Still Hold Up". Said one financial expert: "Suffice to say, this was not an $8.1 million acquisition."

Frankel completed production of her Bravo hit Bethenny Ever After and will continue on Bravo, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"My entire brand is based on that [honesty]," Frankel explained. "I felt like I had a responsibility to my fans to say something."

