



There have been eight Saw movies thus far (with a ninth on the way in 2020), but not everyone in the cast is best known for their roles in the long-spanning horror franchise.

Beverley Mitchell is most remembered for playing Lucy Camden on all 11 seasons of 7th Heaven, which aired from 1996 to 2007, but fans of the Saw films may remember that she had a top role in Saw II in 2005. She portrayed Laura Hunter, one of the prisoners in the Nerve Gas House who did not make it out alive.

New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg also played a big part in the franchise as Eric Matthews. The detective character appeared in three movies: Saw II, Saw III (2006) and Saw IV (2007). Eric died in Saw IV after Daniel Rigg (Lyriq Bent) entered the room in which Eric was trapped, releasing ice blocks that swung down from the ceiling and crushed him.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Dexter star Julie Benz, meanwhile, added Saw to her résumé in 2008 when she starred as Brit in Saw V. Unlike Mitchell and Wahlberg’s characters, viewers were left in the dark about Brit’s fate. At the end of the flick, Dan Erickson (Mark Rolston) discovered Brit and called for medical assistance, indicating that she managed to survive.

The Saw franchise launched in 2004 and released a movie every year until 2010. It returned in 2017 with Jigsaw, which picked up more than a decade after the eponymous killer’s death. The ninth movie, The Organ Donor, is scheduled to hit theaters on May 15, 2020, and is based on a story written by actor-comedian Chris Rock.

