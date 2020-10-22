Not happy! Christine Elise, who starred in 12 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, and went on to appear in BH90210, is firing back at Jessica Alba after the actress made claims about the cast.

“Is she f–king insane? There’s no way,” the Boston native, 55, said on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast. “[Producer] Paul Waigner did say, ‘The girls may not be nice, the guys might not be nice,’ but that’s as bad as it got! That cast is very nice and if they don’t like you, they go away. That whole ‘don’t make eye contact’ [claim] is — I’m gonna call it what it is — it’s a f–king lie.”

The 39-year-old Golden Globe nominee, who guest-starred on the teen soap for two episodes in season 8, recently claimed that she was told she’d be “thrown off the set” if she made “eye contact with any one of the cast members.”

However, many members of the cast and the episode’s director have denied that that was a rule on set.

“Why is she invested in s–t talking a show from 30 years ago? She’s doing great,” Elise added. “She’s a bazillionaire with her little Honest company!”

Joel Feigenbaum, who directed the episodes Alba was on, joined the October 12 episode of the podcast and explained that he was shocked by her claim.

“It’s very possible someone could have said that to her, either seriously or not,” he said at the time. “I can’t imagine who it would have been. It certainly wasn’t one of the cast and I can’t even imagine — the only other people it might have been, an AD (assistant director) or maybe somebody in the makeup and hair trailer. I don’t doubt that she heard that somehow, but I certainly was never aware of it and you certainly never saw that on the set anyway.”

Brian Austin Green, who starred on the series but never met Alba, recently shared his reaction to her statement, noting that the L.A.’s Finest alum could not have “heard that from anyone reputable” on set.

“The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing, and they were a part of the team,” he said on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show earlier this month. “So I can’t imagine that at all. And I can’t imagine that she heard that from somebody close enough to us that it was a direct reflection of any one of us.”

Jason Priestley, who dated Elise for five years after they met on the show, also shot down the allegations during an appearance on KiSS 92.5’s The Roz & Mocha Show. “I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcomed,” he shared. “I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew this was a place where we wanted them to succeed.”