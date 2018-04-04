Beyoncé and Jay-Z have teamed up on 12 songs thus far in their careers. In honor of the power couple’s 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 4, Us Weekly attempted to do the impossible and ranked every Jayoncé collaboration from “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” to “Top Off.” See the list below!

12. “Top Off” (2018)

The duo released their latest effort, a collaboration with DJ Khaled and Future, in March 2018. The song finds Jay-Z boasting about his wealth (“$91,000 for a wine bill”) and Beyoncé warning fellow partygoers that they “have to sign a non-disclosure.” Watch out, Tiffany Haddish.

11. “That’s How You Like It” (2003)

This lesser-known track from Queen Bey’s debut solo album, Dangerously in Love, was released when relationship rumors about the couple were just beginning to spread. “Young Hova and the letter B / How you like that, huh?” Jay-Z raps during his verse.

10. “Welcome to Hollywood” (2007)

The Grammy winners go back and forth about the dangers of fame on this song, which originally appeared on Jay-Z’s album Kingdom Come and was later re-recorded for the deluxe edition of Beyoncé’s B’Day.

9. “Shining” (2017)

After taking the stage at the 59th Grammy Awards, Beyoncé had another surprise in store for her legion of fans: this collaborative effort with her husband and DJ Khaled. “To get the king and the queen together on one record … I cried, I ain’t even gonna lie to you,” the producer told Baller Alert at the time.

8. “Lift Off” (2011)

Beyoncé hopped on this upbeat tune from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s joint album, Watch the Throne. The lyrics find the trio comparing their successes to the launch of a rocket ship. “I’m supercharged / We ‘bout to take this whole thing to Mars,” she sings.

7. “Family Feud” (2017)

Jay-Z kicks off this song from his album 4:44 with a shout-out to his three children with Beyoncé: Blue, Rumi and Sir. “Super Bowl goals / My wife in the crib feedin’ the kids liquid gold,” he raps. Later on, the songstress provides angelic backing vocals as her hubby raps, “What’s better than one billionaire? Two.”

6. “Déjà Vu” (2006)

This fan-favorite collaboration finds the entertainers trying to charm one another. “Your sexiness is so appealing, I can’t let it go,” Beyoncé belts.

5. “Part II (On the Run)” (2013)

This track serves as the sequel to “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” as well as the inspiration for the pair’s joint tours in 2014 and 2018. They assume the roles of outlaws as Bey croons, “I don’t care if we on the run / Baby, as long as I’m next to you / And if loving you is a crime / Tell me why I bring out the best in you.”

4. “Upgrade U” (2006)

Beyoncé showers the Roc Nation founder with expensive gifts in the lyrics of this boastful song. “Audemars Piguet watch, dimples in ya necktie / Hermes briefcase, Cartier tie clips,” she raps during the outro. “Silk-lined blazers, diamond creamed facials / VVS cuff links, six-star pent-suites.”

3. “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” (2002)

The hitmakers’ musical chemistry was undeniable when they released their first collaboration, though it was unclear at the time whether they were actually an item. The classic features that the catchy chorus: “All I need in this life of sin is me and my girlfriend / Down to ride till the very end, just me and my boyfriend.”

2. “Drunk in Love” (2013)

This song was released as the first single off Bey’s surprise self-titled visual album. It shows a different, more sexual side of the couple, including the viral lyric, “I feel the tub up halfway / Then ride it with my surfboard, surfboard, surfboard / Grainin’ on that wood.”

1. “Crazy in Love” (2003)

Who doesn’t know this one? From the moment it was released, “Crazy in Love” was a massive hit with fans. It teased Beyoncé’s blossoming relationship with Jay-Z as she sang, “It’s the beat that my heat skips when I’m with you.”

