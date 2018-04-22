Beyonce and Solange Adorably Fall Onstage at Coachella

Still flawless. Beyoncé returned to the Coachella stage on Saturday, April 21, and was joined by her younger sister, Solange Knowles. At one point during the show the siblings the siblings took a tumble onstage — and their reactions were adorable!

The “Formation” singer, 36, performed for the second time at the festival in Indio, California, on Saturday and in a repeat of last week’s show, her little sister was one of her special guests. The pair danced along to the song “Get Me Bodied” and at the end of their dance number, Queen Bey attempted to pick up the “Cranes in the Sky” singer, 31.

Instead, they toppled over and both fell on the ground. The pair stayed down for a few seconds and laughed it off together before carrying on with the show. Beyoncé, who was wearing a shimmering one-piece silver leotard, got up and told the concertgoers: “Give it up for my sister!”

While the performance was not livestreamed on YouTube this time around, fans shared videos on Twitter of the sister cute moment on stage. In a reprise of last week’s show, the singer was once again joined by her husband, Jay-Z, and her Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She performed her popular duets with the rapper, as well as the girl group’s biggest hits. She also brought out singer J Balvin and they sang their single “Mi Gente,” which they released in 2017 to support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Mexico and other Caribbean islands.

The “All Night” songstress made history last week as the first black woman ever to headline the festival. Her first performance on April 14 had more than 450,000 simultaneous livestream views, making it the most viewed live music festival in YouTube history. The 20-time Grammy winner canceled her Coachella appearance last year following doctors orders since she was pregnant with her now 10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

