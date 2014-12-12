Beyonce is recognizing a milestone in a way only she could. The Grammy-winning singer, 33, made note of the one-year anniversary of the release of her Beyonce album on Friday, Dec. 12, by debuting a surprise "Yours and Mine" video.

The 11-minute black-and-white clip shows footage of Beyonce both from her music videos and her personal files, as she is heard discussing her views on everything from marriage to feminism to fame.

"I sometimes wish I could just be anonymous and walk down the street," the "7/11" performer begins. "Just like everyone else."

The Destiny's Child alum goes on to discuss her equally famous husband Jay Z, and the relationship she has with the 45-year-old rapper. The musical pair married in 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012.

"If I accomplished all of these things and had no one to share with, it would be worth nothing," said Beyonce, whose self-titled surprise 2013 album went multiplatinum. "You need something real in order for any of this stuff to matter. You have to have something that is forever, something that's invisible."

"It's okay to depend on someone," she continued. "It's actually what we're supposed to do — we're supposed to depend on each other. When you find the person that you trust and you love and you feel is going to respect you and take all the s–t you have and turn it around and bring out the best in you, it feeds you. It is the most powerful thing you can ever feel in your life."

"People feel like they lose something when they get married, but it doesn't have to be that way," added Beyonce, who famously went through some very public marital troubles earlier this year. "There's nothing more exciting about having a witness to your life."

The "XO" singer went on to touch on her views on feminism, after publicly identifying as such for the first time in 2013. She later performed in front of a massive video screen reading "FEMINIST" at the 2014 Video Music Awards.

"I always considered myself a feminist, although I was always afraid of that word, because people put so much on it when honestly, it's very simple," she explained. "It's just a person that believes in equality for men and women. Men and women balance each other out, and we have to get to a point where we are comfortable with appreciating each other."

Watch "Yours and Mine" in the video above!

