Beauty and the Beast would have looked a little different had Beyoncé been the feather duster!

Bill Condon, who directed Bey in Dream Girls, also directed the live-action film and can’t believe that his 2006 musical was the only one she’s been in. “Isn’t that weird? God, it seems crazy,” he told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview published on Tuesday, October 10. He added that “see if Beyonce is available” should be on every musical director’s checklist — and will always remain on his.

In fact, he enjoyed working with her so much so that when he took on Beauty and the Beast, he tried to cast her. “But it wasn’t a big enough part,” Condon said. “She would have been a good feather duster.” The role of the feather duster ultimately went to Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Casting for Beauty and the Beast took place in 2015, which is the year that Bey was recording Lemonade. The visual album was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, and 11 MTV Video Music Awards — she won 8. The singer also took home a Peabody Award for the album!

When asked about what he thinks is next for the movie musical world, Condon again had the Bey-hive in mind. “You look at something like Lemonade: that is brilliant,” he said. “That is a brilliant new direction for movie musicals.”

Of course, JAY-Z’s leading lady hasn’t starred in a feature film since Obsessed in 2008, and she’s been a bit busy since. She’s currently raising their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 4-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

