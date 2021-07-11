The summer is officially underway. Us Weekly can exclusively the opening titles for Big Brother season 23.

Similar to the studio backdrop where Julie Chen hosts, the main credits feature neon lights and colors with the houseguests doing the normal movements they do every year. Watch below!

The cast of 16 includes AI engineer Claire Rehfuss, general contractor assistant Christian Birkenberger, attorney Xavier Prather, safety officer Derek Frazier, graduate student Hannah Chaddha, makeup artist Whitney Williams, tech sales consultant Travis Long, phlebotomist Tiffany Mitchell, forensic scientist Sarah Steagall, account executive Kyland Young, farmer Brandon ‘Frenchie’ French, start-up founder Derek Xiao, kindergarten teacher Britini D’Angelo, flight attendant Brent Champagne, director of sales operations Azah Awasum, and swimwear designer Alyssa Lopez.

“We’re calling it the ‘Big Brother Beach Club,’ but it’s a beach club that would be set, if you will, in a Monte-Carlo kind of background,” Chen previously told Us about the season’s theme, adding, “So, it’s definitely a gambler’s summer, and we’re also introducing a new competition that will unveil itself on the first Sunday night show.”

Chen also announced during the live premiere that this year’s winner will take home an unprecedented $750,000. Frenchie won the Head of Household competition and is set to make his nominations on the Sunday, July 11, episode.

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.