How far would the Big Brother 23 houseguests go to take home half a million dollars?

Us Weekly had a chance to ask just that of the 16 new houseguests — from a flight attendant and a farmer to an attorney and kindergarten teacher — to get an idea of their plans for the game. We focused our questions on alliances and competitions, and ultimately, whether they would choose money over loyalty.

The theme of this season mixes the beach with high-stakes offers. “The overall theme is the ‘Big Brother Beach Club,’ executive producer Allison Grodner previously told Us. “We really wanted to bring a sense of adventure and vacation fun and a club atmosphere to the house. So it’s got this casino meets beach, Monte Carlo meets beach club, meets Vegas, kind of feel to it.”

Longtime host Julie Chen-Moonves echoed that sentiment in our interview with her, adding, “It’s definitely a gambler’s summer. … We’re also introducing a new competition that will unveil itself on the first Sunday night show. You’re not just going to find out the two people that the Head of Household has nominated for eviction, you’re also going to have this other competition with a whole other layer to it.”

In addition, the players will be divided into teams during the premiere “and they’re doing this based off of first impressions,” Chen explained. “They’re going to be presented with a little snippet of a houseguest describing himself or herself. And then what’s really going to heat things up is after the teams are formed, the four captains are going to compete for one of them to become Head of Household.”

How will the new houseguests adapt to these twists? Watch the video above and scroll down to see what the houseguests told Us about their game-winning strategies.

[Editor’s Note: Houseguest Christie Valdiserri tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Claire Rehfuss.]

Big Brother 23 premieres on CBS Wednesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET.