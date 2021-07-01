'Big Brother 23' Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Ready to move in! But first, meet the 16 new houseguests vying for half a million dollars this summer on Big Brother.

CBS released the names, bios and photos of the newbies moving in for season 23 on Thursday, July 1. Among the players is a flight attendant, farmer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist, makeup artist, attorney and more.

“The overall theme is the ‘Big Brother beach club,’ executive producer Allison Grodner previously told Us Weekly about this season. “We really wanted to bring a sense of adventure and vacation fun and a club atmosphere to the house. So it’s got this casino meets beach, Monte Carlo meets beach club, meets Vegas, kind of feel to it.”

Fellow executive producer Rich Meehan added that “there’s always risks inherent in the Big Brother game” so they’re “really leaning into the risk versus reward dilemmas” this year.

In fact, the live move-in on premiere night will end with a big offer. “Julie is going to make an offer that might be, or is most likely, too good to refuse,” Grodner teased, referring to longtime host Julie Chen.

In addition to the “high stakes” Vegas theme, houseguests will be split into teams for the first few weeks. “On move-in night, they’re going to be battling to be a team captain, as well as vying for the ability to play Head of Household,” Meehan explained.

While COVID precautions will still be in place, this summer will be “pretty comparable to previous seasons” in terms of length, according to Meehan.

As for the cast, Grodner said, “We’re always looking for a diverse group of people to put in this house, diverse in personality, backgrounds, where they’re from, everything. … I feel comfortable in saying we’ve just locked the cast, over the past couple of weeks, and it’s an amazing group of people and it feels different from any other year.”

Big Brother 23 premieres on CBS Wednesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll down to meet the new cast and see their photos!